MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit has announced that, starting Monday, face masks are required on board all buses and trains.
Metro Transit reported they’re taking this precaution in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as some of the restrictions on social gathering enacted by Gov. Tim Walz begin to relax.
“Based on public health guidance, Metro Transit began encouraging face coverings in early April. Since that time, face coverings have become a stronger point of emphasis among public health officials, and are expected to play an even larger role when restrictions on businesses and other gatherings loosen,” Metro Transit wrote in a statement. “The requirement will remain in place until further notice.”
Metro Transit said they intend to enforce the rule via advertisements and on-board announcements reminding riders to cover their faces.
However, Metro Transit admitted that service will not be denied for those who do not wear a face mask, and riders without one will not be removed.
They also said they will not be providing face masks to customers, but only to on-site essential staff, including operators.
