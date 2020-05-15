Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are some people who need a little extra help during this pandemic, and that’s when the Ramsey County “Help Team” steps in.
Twenty officers, including Dept. Andrew Johnson, are assigned to helping people who are unable to leave their homes or living in shelters.
“I’ve gone and picked up medication, I’ve delivered food, I’ve delivered toiletries and I’ve got to have a lot of conversations,” Johnson said. “My hardest task is not being able to shake hands and give hugs at the same time.”
They say the demand for help is increasing, so they’re asking for help from the public.
There’s a tent set up on Owasso Boulevard in Little Canada. Click here for more information.
