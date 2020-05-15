COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirsten Renee likes to make easy and tasty recipes and she shared this one for Spicy Sweet Potato Packets with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

SPICY SWEET POTATO PACKETS

Ingredients

  • 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled & cubed
  • 1/2 cup diced red onion
  • 4-6 pieces of bacon, cooked & crumbled
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, minced
  • Olive oil
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. fresh cracked pepper
  • ½ tsp. ground cumin
  • Over Easy or Poached eggs
  • Pico de Gallo *optional
  • 2 Avocados, diced *optional

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Place the sweet potatoes, red onion, bacon and jalapeño in a large bowl, drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat.
  3. Pour the sweet potato mixture into a foil packet, then sprinkle with a mixture of the salt, pepper and cumin.
  4. Place the sweet potato mixture in a single layer in the center of one or two foil packets, seal shut, roast on a cookie sheet for 25-30 minutes or until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork.
  5. Place equal amounts of the roasted sweet potato mixture on your plate or bowl, topped with eggs, Pico de Gallo and diced avocados.

NOTE: You can also sauté in a pan over medium heat for 25- 30 minutes or cook the sweet potato packets on the grill.

Click here to see more food ideas on Kirsten’s Facebook page.

Comments