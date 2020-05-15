Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirsten Renee likes to make easy and tasty recipes and she shared this one for Spicy Sweet Potato Packets with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
SPICY SWEET POTATO PACKETS
Ingredients
- 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled & cubed
- 1/2 cup diced red onion
- 4-6 pieces of bacon, cooked & crumbled
- 1 jalapeño pepper, minced
- Olive oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. fresh cracked pepper
- ½ tsp. ground cumin
- Over Easy or Poached eggs
- Pico de Gallo *optional
- 2 Avocados, diced *optional
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Place the sweet potatoes, red onion, bacon and jalapeño in a large bowl, drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat.
- Pour the sweet potato mixture into a foil packet, then sprinkle with a mixture of the salt, pepper and cumin.
- Place the sweet potato mixture in a single layer in the center of one or two foil packets, seal shut, roast on a cookie sheet for 25-30 minutes or until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork.
- Place equal amounts of the roasted sweet potato mixture on your plate or bowl, topped with eggs, Pico de Gallo and diced avocados.
NOTE: You can also sauté in a pan over medium heat for 25- 30 minutes or cook the sweet potato packets on the grill.
Click here to see more food ideas on Kirsten’s Facebook page.
