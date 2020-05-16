MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for a man who shot at another driver after the two were involved in a car crash mid-day on Saturday.
The Richfield Police Department says two cars were driving southbound on I-35W in Minneapolis when they collided around 12:30 p.m.
After exiting the freeway in Richfield, one car followed the other to the intersection of 67th Street and 5th Avenue. When the first driver pulled over to exchange insurance information, police say the second motorist drove by and fired two to three gunshots at the driver.
Law enforcement is looking for the shooter, “a man in a silver car with a yellow temporary vehicle registration in the rear window and orange dealership plates.”
Two people inside of the car that was shot at were not injured in the shooting. Investigators say two bullet holes were found in their vehicle.
If you have any information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the shooter, you’re asked to please contact the Richfield Police Department at (612) 861-9800.
