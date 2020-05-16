Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says one person died, and another had to be airlifted to the hospital, after a car crash in Chisago County late Friday night.
A Cadillac was travelling southbound on Interstate-35 at a “high rate of speed” when it rear-ended a Ford van, near milepost 134, according to an incident report.
Law enforcement says the Ford rolled into the ditch and the driver of the vehicle was ejected from the car.
At the same time, the Cadillac veered off the road, but remained upright.
The driver of the Cadillac was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.