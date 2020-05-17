



— A mid-June special session is expected after a $998 million bonding bill did not pass Sunday evening in the Minnesota Senate.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in a statement, “This is the last train leaving the station for bonding,” declaring that an alternate bonding bill will not go up for a vote in the final hours of the 2020 Legislative Session.

A proposed $2 billion bonding bill, backed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, failed Saturday night in the DFL-controlled House.

Gazelka said earlier Sunday that the majorities in the GOP-controlled Senate and DFL-controlled House reached the $998 million compromise, but they were still negotiating with both minorities, with House Republicans being the biggest hurdle during this process.

I heard Governor called DFL Senators to take down $998 million GO bonding bill. What is enough? Largest bill ever and it’s still not enough. #mnleg #mnsenate — Paul Gazelka (@paulgazelka) May 17, 2020

Another topic of concern in the final hours of the session was raises for state workers, which was approved prior to the pandemic. But because the projected deficit Minnesota is now facing due to COVID-19, the Senate late Saturday night voted to freeze workers’ salaries, meaning they wouldn’t get a raise until next summer.

“We feel like it’s a fair approach to making sure that our state workers are treated fairly, but also as we recognize a roughly $4 billion downturn of revenue coming into the state in less than two months, we know that we have to be very, very careful,” Gazelka said.

Last week, the House approved the raises for state workers for this year, so it appears both workers’ raises and the bonding bill will both come down to the wire Sunday night.

It is highly possible though that lawmakers are called back for a special session in June, due to the governor’s potential extension of his state emergency declaration.