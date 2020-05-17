Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eric Ryan Nelson has been missing since Saturday afternoon, according to Minneapolis police.
The 38 year old was last seen on the 2900 block of 15th Avenue South at about 1 p.m. He is described as a vulnerable adult who would be traveling on foot. And with this weekend’s rainy weather, he is likely not dress for the conditions.
He is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has dark hair and brown eyes. He was last observed wearing a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt, light tan-colored sweatpants and tan suede shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
