MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eric Ryan Nelson has been missing since Saturday afternoon, according to Minneapolis police.

The 38 year old was last seen on the 2900 block of 15th Avenue South at about 1 p.m. He is described as a vulnerable adult who would be traveling on foot. And with this weekend’s rainy weather, he is likely not dress for the conditions.

Eric Nelson (credit: Minneapolis Police)

He is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has dark hair and brown eyes. He was last observed wearing a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt, light tan-colored sweatpants and tan suede shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

