MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Usually, AAA forecasts how many people will hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. In 2019, about 43 million Americans traveled for the holiday.
For the first time in 20 years, AAA says they’re not issuing a travel forecast. They said anecdotal reports suggest that far fewer people will be going anywhere this year.
“With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president for AAA Travel, said.
The lowest figure reported by AAA was in 2009, during the recession, when only 31 million travelers hit the road.
AAA has been tracking holiday travel since 2000. They said they do expect to make a projection about fall holiday travel, assuming that a number of standing restrictions have been lifted by then.
