MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews were working Monday afternoon to contain and extinguish a fire that broke out at Brainerd City Hall.
City officials report that the fire started before 12:30 p.m.
In all, 10 employees were evacuated and escaped injury. The majority of city staffers were reported to be working at home as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Fire Chief Tom Holmes reported that the first affected the roof, and they were investigating construction there as the potential cause of the fire.
The fire was contained within 10 minutes.
“Thank you to our first responders for their rapid response. They definitely contained the situation and lessened the damage,” Mayor Dave Bedeaux. “We are just glad that everyone is safe. Buildings can be rebuilt. Lives matter.”
Brainerd (Minnesota) City Hall fire. Video credit: @Scottyterrible pic.twitter.com/ArS4vGZd7G
— Mike Paulus (@mikecpaulus) May 18, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.