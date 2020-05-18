MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Monday a federal indictment charging 25-year-old Mohamed Salah Hussein, of Minneapolis, with one count of conspiracy to distribute and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Hussein was initially charged in a criminal complaint on February 13, 2020, and is currently in custody in the Sherburne County Jail pending further court proceedings.
According to the allegations in the indictment and documents filed in court, from November 2019 through February 11, 2020, Hussein conspired with others to manufacture and distribute large amounts of fentanyl pills, known to buyers as “Mbox” pills.
On February 11, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hussein’s south Minneapolis townhome and recovered approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills and a total of $31,285 in cash. Hussein was taken into custody.
Assistant U.S. Attorney’s David P. Steinkamp and Justin Wesley are prosecuting the case.
