MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many Minnesotans love to do gardening once the weather is nice enough.
However, a new study by mail order gardening company Breck’s lists Minneapolis as the ninth worst city in the U.S. for “green thumbs.”
Brecks says the average temperatures are frigid, the precipitation levels are less than ideal and the growing season is only 161 days.
It could be worse, though. Ranking in the top slots for the worst cities were Hartford, Connecticut; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Providence, Rhode Island.
When it comes to the best cities for growing a garden, Florida reigned supreme, taking the top three slots with Orlando, Miami and Tampa. California also had five cities in the top dozen.
