MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Izzy’s Ice Cream has put their building near Gold Medal Park in Minneapolis up for sale.
A spokesperson for the company confirmed that they’re selling the building, but said that they do not plan to sell the business itself.
This comes after, last April, Izzy’s announced the closure of their St. Paul store, saying:
We want to thank you so much for supporting us over the last 20 years. We have so many memories of happiness, good times, and people coming together in serving the community. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for buying our ice cream, supporting and being ambassadors for our business, waiting in all those long lines for ice cream, and for allowing us the honor to hire your sons and daughters to scoop ice cream over the years.
The building, which was erected in 2012, is up for $2.5 million.
NEWS: @IzzysIceCream has put the Minneapolis location up for sale. They closed St. Paul earlier. They’re not selling the business, but this suggests a coming end to the adorable Izzy’s scoop and a shift away from scoop shops. pic.twitter.com/FYefGX1eRt
— DeRusha Eats (@DeRushaEats) May 20, 2020
