MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the continued relaxation of restrictions in Minnesota, many places are starting to unveil their plans for reopening while still adhering to Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-safe order amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The movie theater at St. Anthony Main announced this week their intention to reopen for business Friday, June 5.
The theater said that they are going to be selling fewer tickets than normal, and blocking off rows and seating groups to ensure that viewers are sitting at least 6 feet apart.
They will also plan to frequently sanitize all surfaces that customers and staff come into contact with, including door handles, bathroom surfaces, seats and armrests, concession stand counters, and the box office.
The theater’s staff will also wear gloves and masks “when appropriate.”
“Mitigation standards will be implemented to limit contact between theater staff and guests,” the theater reported.
Minnesota’s stay-at-home order expired Monday and has now transitioned to a stay-safe order. Retail stores have been allowed to reopen, but they must have safety plans in place, and operate at 50% capacity. Residents are also allowed to gather in groups of 10 or less. However, social distancing is still encouraged.
Bars, restaurants, salons, and gyms can reopen on June 1 with certain restrictions in place, which Walz will be announcing Wednesday afternoon.
