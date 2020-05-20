Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After 11 years of operation, the Burger Jones in Minneapolis will permanently close its doors. The Burnsville location, however, will live on.
Burger Jones is owned by Parasole, which owns several other restaurants, including Manny’s Steaks and Chino Latino.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After 11 years of operation, the Burger Jones in Minneapolis will permanently close its doors. The Burnsville location, however, will live on.
On Tuesday, Burger Jones announced “with a heavy heart” that the location near Bde Maka Ska will be closing its doors for good.
“We are so proud, and so happy for all of the friendships we have made with all of you. We love and appreciate the staff who has worked with us for the past 11 years, thank you so much,” Burger Jones said in a Facebook post.
Burger Jones is encouraging customers to head to the suburbs and visit the Burnsville location.
Restaurants will be allowed to reopen with restrictions on June 1. Burger Jones did not say whether or not the pandemic’s effects resulted in the closure.
Burger Jones is owned by Parasole, which owns several other restaurants, including Manny’s Steaks and Chino Latino.
You must log in to post a comment.