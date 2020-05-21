MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota salons and barbershops are getting ready to reopen with mixed emotions and several restrictions.

Now salon owners have to figure out everything from scheduling to making sure they have enough personal protective equipment.

“I think it’s been an emotional roller coaster and thank goodness unemployment came when it did,” said Linde Hilyar, co-owner of The Hair Studios.

From mid-March to mid-May, the stylists at The Hair Studios in Elk River didn’t have an answer for clients wanting to know when they’ll reopen. Now they can say June 1, but with questions of their own.

“Not working for two months, everybody wants to work,” said Hilyar.

And customers can’t wait. Hilyar said she’s received more than 80 texts from clients since the announcement.

When the doors do open on June 1, clients will have to schedule appointments — no walk-ins. And when they arrive for an appointment, they have to wait in their vehicle until the stylist calls or texts that their work station is sanitized and they’re ready.

“Disinfect, sanitize, all of that stuff. We have to make out extra time. Normally you can do a color in an hour and a half, now it’s 2 hours,” said co-owner Paula Tice.

Customers will also have their temperature checked when they walk in and both the client and stylist have to wear mask.

Then there is the issue of how many people can be inside at one time. Salons have to be reduced to no more than 25% of the fire code occupancy.

“At our salon we have two levels and four rooms on each level for us to figure out when we can work and when everyone else can work,” said Tice.

There’s plenty to comb through. A makeover for salons that will mean a new look, and in some cases, new hours.

“If they want to take a color at 9:00 at night, they can. If they want to start at 6:00 am, they can,” said Hilyar.

“Everybody is happy we can re-open and patient. Which has been nice,” said Tice.