MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of suspected drug overdoses that happened between May 8 and May 21.

Now law enforcement wants to use the recent events as a reminder for “people to only take prescription medications that have been prescribed specifically to them, and obtained from a pharmacy.”

The sheriff says three people died in suspected drug overdoses in mid-May. Then, on May 22, the Coon Rapids Police Department had two possible drug overdoses as well.

One person survived their ordeal, while the other person died.

According to a press release, law enforcement found similar looking pills at each of the locations. They’re described as “light colored or light blue, with the letter ‘M’ bordered by a square.”

Similar pills have been found to be tainted or counterfeit oxycodone pills, some even containing fentanyl.

The cases remain under investigation — with pending forensic testing and toxicology results in the works.

