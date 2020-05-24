



Popular vegan restaurant Fig + Farro announced Sunday that they will soon be closing their doors.

The announcement came via Instagram, where owners announced that Sunday, May 31 would be their last day.

“With uncertainty of when we can reopen our dining room safely, we have decided to turn our mission of food and climate into a foundation,” the post read.

RELATED: Fig + Farro Overcame Challenges To Become A Top U.S. Vegetarian Eatery

Though initially a vegetarian restaurant, Fig + Farro switched to vegan about a year ago. When they did, business increased 10%.

Owner Michelle Courtright had always dreamed of opening a vegetarian restaurant. She previously owned the branding agency MADE, but sold it to pursue her dream. However, she was soon diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I sat in bed every day with my bald head, dreamed about this, what was the menu going to look like, where are we going to source,” she said in a January interview with Jason DeRusha. Today, her cancer is in remission.

Courtright estimated that only 10% of her patrons were vegan. The rest, she said, were omnivores, progressive meat eaters, and environmentally-conscious consumers.

RELATED: Talking Points: Restaurants Say Gov. Walz’s New Guidance A ‘Huge Surprise And A Big Disappointment’

The announcement comes days after Gov. Tim Walz announced new guidance for restaurants. They are allowed reopen on June 1, but are limited to serving customers outdoors, with a maximum of 50 patrons at a time.