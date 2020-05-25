MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar told a British newspaper that she believes Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who’s accused Joe Biden of sexual assault.
The congresswoman told The Times of London in an article that was published Sunday that she believes Reade, saying: “Justice can be delayed, but should never be denied.”
Reade has accused the former vice president and presumptive presidential nominee of pinning her against a wall in 1993 and sexually assaulting her.
In the Times article, Omar tells the reporter that if it were up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the Democrats’ nominee for the November election. During the primaries, Omar was a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders.
On Monday, in response to criticism on Twitter, the congresswoman tweeted that “believing survivors” is consistent with her values. She also said that the Times interview was conducted on May 6 and that the “quotes aren’t always in context.”
While Omar did not explain the context for the quotes in her tweets, she did say that she’ll vote for Biden in order to get Trump out of the White House.
Believing survivors is consistent with my values. Yes, I endorsed against Biden and I didn’t pick him as our nominee. With that said, in this interview I did on May 6th, we talked about that and quotes aren’t always in context. I will vote for him and help him defeat Trump.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 25, 2020
