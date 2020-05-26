



Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has announced that four officers are now “former employees” with the department, following the death of George Floyd in South Minneapolis Monday evening

On Tuesday afternoon, the office of lawyer Tom Kelly confirmed they were representing one of the officers involved in the case, and confirmed his identity as Derek Chauvin.

George Floyd was arrested Sunday night for an alleged forgery at a deli. Officers say he resisted arrest before one of the officers kneeled on Floyd’s neck.

The video shows Floyd struggling, and you can hear him saying he could not breathe. Four minutes in, Floyd appears to go unconscious. The officer continued to hold him down, until Floyd was pulled onto a stretcher.

He later died at Hennepin Healthcare.

Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey saw this entire video and called it “wrong on every level.”

“I believe what I saw and what I saw was wrong at every level. This does not reflect the values that Chief Arradondo has worked tirelessly to instill. It does not represent the training we’ve invested in or the measures we’ve taken to ensure accountability. Being black in America should not be a death sentence,” Frey said.

The attorney representing Floyd’s family called it abusive and excessive. The police union said this is not the time to rush to judgment.