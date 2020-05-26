Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Morrison County say a 9-year-old boy is in the hospital after a pontooning incident Sunday.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened late Sunday afternoon on Round Lake, which is north of Randall.
The sheriff’s office says a 39-year-old Brownsdale woman was driving a pontoon and attempted to throw a rope to the child in the water, but came up short. She then backed up the pontoon and the motor struck the boy in the water.
The boy was taken to Hennepin Healthcare by helicopter with serious injuries.
Details are limited at this time, so check back for further updates.
