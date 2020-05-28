



The City of Minneapolis has released the 911 transcript for the original Monday evening call that resulted in his death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Floyd’s death and that of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have reopened the divide between minority communities and police that grew to a national uproar following the 2014 killings of Eric Garner and Michael Brown, the 2015 killing of Freddie Gray and others.

RELATED: Owner Of Cup Foods, Where Police First Encountered George Floyd, Calls For Justice [NOTE: The 911 caller was not the owner of Cup Foods, who WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke with in the linked story.]

The day after Floyd died, Derek Chauvin and three other officers were fired — an act that did not stem the flood of anger that followed the widely seen video shot on Memorial Day outside a convenience store.

What follows is that transcript in its entirety.

——-

Operator: 911 what’s the address of the emergency?

Caller: This is ah 3759 Chicago AV.

Operator: How can I help you?

Caller: Um someone comes our store and give us fake bills and we realize it before he left the store, and we ran back outside, they was sitting on their car. We tell them to give us their phone, put their (inaudible) thing back and everything and he was also drunk and everything and return to give us our cigarettes back and so he can, so he can go home but he doesn’t want to do that, and he’s sitting on his car cause he is awfully drunk and he’s not in control of himself.

Operator: Okay, what type of vehicle does he have?

Caller: And…. um he’s got a vehicle that is ah…ah he got a vehicle that is ah…one second let me see if I can see the license. The driver license is BRJ026.

Operator: Okay, what color is it?

Caller: It’s a blue color. It’s a blue van.

Operator: Blue van?

Caller: Yes, van.

Operator: Alright blue van, gotcha. Is it out front or is it on 38th ST?

Caller: Ah it’s on 38th ST.

Operator: On 38th ST. So, this guy gave a counterfeit bill, has your cigarettes, and he’s under the influence of something?

Caller: Something like that, yes. He is not acting right.

Operator: What’s he look like, what race?

Caller: Um, he’s a tall guy. He’s like tall and bald, about like 6…6‐1/2, and she’s not acting right so and she started to go, drive the car.

Operator: Okay so, female or a male?

Caller: Um…

Operator: Is it a girl or a boy?

Caller: (Talking to somebody else)—he’s asking (inaudible) one second. Hello?

Operator: Is it a girl or a boy that did this?

Caller: It is a man.

Operator: Okay. Is he white, black, Native, Hispanic, Asian?

Caller: Something like that.

Operator: Which one? White, black, Native, Hispanic, Asian?

Caller: No, he’s a black guy.

Operator: Alright (sigh).

Caller: How is your day going?

Operator: Not too bad.

Caller: Had a long day, huh?

Operator: What’s your name?

Caller: My name is [Redacted].

Operator: Alright [Redacted], a phone number for you?

Caller: [Redacted].

Operator: Alright, I’ve got help on the way. If that vehicle or that person leaves before we get there, just give us a call back, otherwise we’ll have squads out there shortly, okay?

Caller: No problem.

Operator: Thank you.