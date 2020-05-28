COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday night’s protests at the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct eventually escalated as the evening progressed, winding up in the deployment of tear gas from officers and looting among some protesters.

Multiple buildings were up in flames as the clock approached midnight, near the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and Lake Street, which is where the precinct where people believe the four officers involved in the death of George Floyd worked.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose represents the congressional district affected by the protests as well as where Floyd lost his life, posted a series of tweets Wednesday night, saying that she was “heartbroken” by the events of the last few days.

