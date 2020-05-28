MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday night’s protests at the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct eventually escalated as the evening progressed, winding up in the deployment of tear gas from officers and looting among some protesters.

Multiple buildings were up in flames as the clock approached midnight, near the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and Lake Street, which is where the precinct where people believe the four officers involved in the death of George Floyd worked.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose represents the congressional district affected by the protests as well as where Floyd lost his life, posted a series of tweets Wednesday night, saying that she was “heartbroken” by the events of the last few days.

I am heartbroken. Horrified at the needless death of George Floyd, another innocent black man murdered by police in our community. Frustrated that we keep finding ourselves in this position as a city. Angry that justice still seems out of reach. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020

Our anger is just. Our anger is warranted. And our priority right now must be protecting one another. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020

Violence only begets violence. More force is only going to lead to more lives lost and more devastation. We must prioritize the safety of our community. We can rebuild, but we cannot bring back lives. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020

We should and must protest peacefully. But let us end the cycle of violence now. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020

