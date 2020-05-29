(WCCO)- This week was an important one for MLB teams as they decided whether or not to continue paying their minor league players the $400 per week stipend agreed upon when the start of the baseball season had to be paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the Twins will continue to pay their minor leaguers through the end of August, which traditionally marks the end of the minor league season.

The Minnesota Twins have committed to paying their minor league players a $400-a-week stipend and their full benefits, including health insurance, through Aug. 31, which is around when the minor league season was scheduled to end, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 29, 2020

The move comes in the wake of news that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins committed to paying their minor leaguers through the end of August. The Chicago White Sox have committed to continue payments through the end of June. And the Oakland Athletics announced earlier this week they would not continue to pay the stipend.

It has been a turbulent week for minor league players who aren’t on team’s 40-man rosters as several franchises have begun releasing players in preparation for a contraction of the minor league system. The Twins, according to Passan, will not be releasing any players.