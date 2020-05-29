MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Out of an abundance of caution, the United States Postal Service announced Thursday that it’s temporarily suspending services at select Minneapolis and St. Paul locations, and that there would be no mail delivered Friday to the ZIP codes 55104, 55114, 55406, 55407 and 55408.
USPS says both mail delivery and retail window services will be suspended at the Powderhorn, Minnehaha, Lake Street, MN Transfer, and Industrial post offices, along with the retail-only locations at Loop Station and Commerce Station.
The employees at these facilities work hard to deliver mail to 58,000 homes and businesses and provide mail services to over 1,700 PO box customers, according to USPS.
“The safety of our employees providing this essential service is our highest priority,” said postmaster William Jones. “Our Postal Inspection Service will review the situation of current events daily and determine whether or not our employees are safe to deliver to these communities.”
In St. Paul, they’re suspending delivery service from the Industrial Station, and closing for the day at Seeger Square, West Saint Paul Signal Hills, Minnesota Transfer and Saint Paul’s main office.
For more information visit the company’s website.
