



The Twin Cities is facing one of its most challenging episodes in modern history. Protests against the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers have given way to night after night of fire, looting and violence.

Many community institutions have pledged to remain dedicated to fighting for good, for unity and for togetherness in a time of violent division. We’ve gathered some of those institutions below:

SMALL BUSINESS GOFUNDME & FUNDRAISERS

El Sabor Chuchi

About: The family-owned business was destroyed on May 27, 2020 and donations will go directly towards rebuilding. The store was also destroyed just a few weeks ago while shut down due to COVID-19.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vandilization-of-family-run-business-during-riots

George Floyd Memorial Fund

About: On May 25, 2020 George Floyd tragically passed away. This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling and to assist George’s family in the days to come.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

Lloyd’s Pharmacy

About: The independent locally owned and operated pharmacy has been a staple in the St. Paul community for over 100 years. The building was destroyed in the early morning on May 29, 2020.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lloyd039s-pharmacy-rebuilding-fund-st-paul-riots

Migizi Communications Inc.

About: MIGIZI acts as a circle of support that nurtures the development of Native American youth in order to unleash their creativity to benefit themselves, their families and community. Their building was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Website: https://www.migizi.org/support-us?fbclid=IwAR1QkoxfKSBmXsU7ZXi-GACtP5OnzIQ5k0OjqCm9ySDKfdkU1ghZYR2uhMQ or https://www.facebook.com/donate/3006694379366840/10156910177025213/

Metropolitan Economic Development Association

About: All donations will go to the Metropolitan Economic Development Association (MEDA) to be distributed directly to minority businesses harmed by these recent distressing events.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/minority-owned-businesses-harmed-by-looting-in-msp

MN Teen Activists

About: Uncertain times have hit small businesses that are family owned. Minnesota Teen Activists, set this GoFundMe up to help these owners pay for supplies, glass broken, merchandise stolen, and more.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/small-businesses-on-lake-street?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet

Scores Sports Bar

About: Set to open in spring of 2020, the grand opening was pushed back due to COVID-19. Set to open up under the new guidelines, the black-owned business was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/scores-bar-mpls-riot-rebuild

Small Business Car Shop

About: The shop had just been rebuilt and completed this month, recovering from an electrical fire that set the entire lot and building on fire. The family-owned business was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/demolished-small-business-in-minneapolis-riot

Tawfiq Mosque

About: The center has been providing various services to the community since its purchase back in 2004. Help rebuild Tawfiq Islamic Center North branch that was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-burned-tawfiq-mosque-in-n-minneapolis

Town Talk Diner

About: Town Talk Diner was already suffering from the effects of COVID-19. The Minneapolis landmark was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/relief-for-town-talk

We Love Lake Street Fundraiser

About: Started by Visit Lake Street, the Lake Street Council (501c3) will donate 100% of donations toward helping the Lake Street small business community rebuild their storefronts and providing for their community in this time of need. Community members can also find clean up volunteer opportunities online.

Website: https://www.welovelakestreet.com/

CITY CLEAN UP

Free Hugs Project

About: The Free Hugs Project, a group that promotes peace, inspires change and raises awareness of social issues, will be coming to help clean up Minneapolis. Communities members can find volunteer opportunities by watching the Facebook video below or by emailing Ken@FreeHugsProject.com.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/FreeHugsProject/videos/vb.665352026860003/299386711458619/?type=2&theater

Support the Cities

About: A group created to come together and offer assistance to neighborhoods in need of support and clean up. Small businesses and nonprofits can request assistance and communities members can find volunteer opportunities online.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/supportthecities/

EMERGENCY FOOD DRIVES

Surly Brewing’s Surly Gives a Damn

About: Surly Brewing is collecting food donations for residents at Touchstone’s Minnehaha Commons.

Website: https://surlybrewing.com/events/emergency-food-drive-for-minnehaha-commons/