Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With efforts to protect public safety in the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced closures of Interstate 35W, Interstate 35E, Interstate 94, Interstate 394 and Highway 55 beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With efforts to protect public safety in the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced closures of Interstate 35W, Interstate 35E, Interstate 94, Interstate 394 and Highway 55 beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The following highway closures will take effect beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30, through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31:
- Interstate 35W northbound and southbound between Interstate 694 and Highway 62
- Interstate 35E northbound and southbound between Highway 36 and Highway 62
- Interstate94 eastbound and westbound between Interstate 694 and the Interstate 694/Interstate 494 interchange
- Interstate 394 eastbound between Highway 100 and Interstate 94
- Highway 55 northbound and southbound between Highway 62 and Interstate 94
MnDOT says that routes will remain open for motorists to exit the downtown areas.
MnDOT wants to reminds motorists that the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, as well as several surrounding cities and counties, have implemented overnight curfews prohibiting travel on city streets and in public places.
Motorists who may need to travel through the metro area overnight should expect detours and obey all travel controls.
You must log in to post a comment.