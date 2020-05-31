MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Sunday that he has asked Attorney General Keith Ellison to assist in the forthcoming cases surrounding the death of George Floyd.
Ellison has accepted the case; they plan on meeting Monday to begin their joint work.
Freeman announced third-degree murder charges against former police officer Derek Chauvin, who held a knee on George Floyd’s neck for at least 8 minutes. It was the fastest that a police officer had been charged, Freeman said.
George Floyd’s family had previously requested Ellison take over the case. Minneapolis City Council agreed; members asked Gov. Tim Walz to appoint him as special prosecutor in this case.
“We’re going to be working collaboratively together,” said Ellison when he was asked what would happen if one disagreed with the other. “I don’t anticipate any problems.”
“There have been recent developments in the facts of the case where the help and expertise of the Attorney General would be valuable,” Freeman said.
