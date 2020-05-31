Comments (3)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Minnesota Saturday, the COVID-19 death toll breached 1,000 with total cases nearing 25,000. Check out the latest headlines for Sunday below:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Minnesota Saturday, the COVID-19 death toll breached 1,000 with total cases nearing 25,000. Check out the latest headlines for Sunday below:
- 11 a.m.: MDH officials report 664 additional COVID-19 cases, and 14 more deaths.
- 9 a.m.: How the pandemic changed TV commercials
- 8 a.m.: Can the new normal ever get back to the old one?
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.