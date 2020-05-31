Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All major highways around the metro are back open Sunday morning after the Minnesota Department of Transportation closed Interstate 35W, Interstate 35E, Interstate 94, Interstate 394 and Highway 55 Saturday evening in an effort to protect public safety in the Twin Cities.
The following closures started at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30 and ended at 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31:
- Interstate 35W northbound and southbound between Interstate 694 and Highway 62
- Interstate 35E northbound and southbound between Highway 36 and Highway 62
- Interstate94 eastbound and westbound between Interstate 694 and the Interstate 694/Interstate 494 interchange
- Interstate 394 eastbound between Highway 100 and Interstate 94
- Highway 55 northbound and southbound between Highway 62 and Interstate 94
In addition, Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as several surrounding cities and counties, implemented overnight curfews prohibiting travel on city streets and in public places.
