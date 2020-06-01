Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued an emergency regulation last Tuesday, outlining what comes next for restaurants and bars seeking to reopen for June 1.
Restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen for outdoor dining only if they meet the following requirements:
- Have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that meets state requirements.
- Maintain six feet between tables.
- Limit occupancy to a maximum of 50 diners.
- Limit dining party sizes to four people or six people for families.
- Require reservations.
- Require employees to wear masks.
- Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks while at the establishment.
They’re also allowed to apply for a temporary expansion of the premises, in order to utilize a parking lot, parking spaces or available green space to set up seating.
MINNEAPOLIS
- Agra Culture
- Amore Uptown
- Apoy – Filipino Bistro
- Brit’s Pub
- Borough & Parlour
- The Bungalow Club (June 10)
- Carbone’s
- Centro (opens June 12)
- Como Tap
- Cowboy Jacks
- Curran’s Restaurant
- Darby’s Pub & Grill
- The Howe, Minneapolis
- Kieran’s Kitchen
- Kramarczuk’s
- The Loop
- Maria’s Cafe
- Market BBQ
- Merlins Rest Pub
- Mill Valley Market
- Minneapolis Town Hall
- The Newsroom
- Nicollet Diner & Muffin Top Cafe
- Northbound Smokehouse
- The Oceanaire
- Sally’s Saloon
- Sebastian Joe’s, both locations
- Smith And Porter
- Stanley’s Barroom
- Stella’s Fish Cafe
- Tailgate Neighborhood Sports Cafe
- Town Hall Tap
ST. PAUL
- Burger Moe’s
- Day By Day Cafe, (June 15)
- French Meadow on Grand
- Hodges Bend opens (June 2)
- Joans in the Park
- Karibu Grocery & Deli
- La Grolla
- Moscow on the Hill
- Parlour Bar
- Shamrocks
- Skinner’s Pub and Eatery
- Yumi Sushi
METRO SUBURBS
- 6 Smith Wayzata
- Agra Culture, Edina
- B52 Burgers and Brew, Inver Grove Heights and Lakeville
- Bacio, Minnetoonka
- Baldamar, Roseville
- Benedict’s, Wayzata
- Birch’s on the Lake, Long Lake
- Birdi Golf, Woodbury
- BK Tap Haus, St. Michael
- Brian’s Bar and Grill, Stillwater
- The Block, St. Louis Park
- Cahill Bistro, Edina
- Carbone’s Bar & Grill, Lakeville
- Cedar + Stone, Bloomington
- Champps, Eden Prairie
- Charlie’s On Prior, Prior Lake
- Chart House, Lakeville
- Cherokee Tavern, West St. Paul (June 8)
- Chow Grill, Elk River (June 3)
- Christos, Minnetonka
- Cowboy Jacks, suburbs
- Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Golden Valley, Eagan, Alexandria
- Eagan Arms Public House, Eagan
- Evelyn’s Wine Bar & Bistro, Buffalo
- Fat Nat’s Eggs(New Hope, Brooklyn Park, St. Anthony Village)
- Flaherty’s Pub and Grill, Arden Hills
- Good Day Cafe, Golden Valley
- Gold Nugget Tavern, Minnetonka
- Granite City: St. Cloud, Maple Grove, Roseville, Eagan
- Green Mill, Woodbury
- Haskell’s Port, Excelsior
- Hazelwood Food, Bloomington
- Hazellewood Grille, Excelsior
- Hilltop, Edina
- Ike’s, Minnetonka
- Jimmy’s Kitchen, Bloomington
- Johnny O’Neil’s Green Lake Social, Spicer
- Lola’s Lakehouse, Waconia
- Lord Fletcher’s, Spring Park
- Lucky’s 13 Pub, Burnsville
- Lumberyard Pub, Afton
- Main Street Farmer, St. Michael (June 3)
- Marna’s Eatery, Robbinsdale
- Matchstick Restaurant and Spirits, Stillwater
- Maynard’s, Excelsior
- McHugh’s Public House, Savage
- Mill Valley Kitchen, St. Louis Park
- Nacho Mama’s, Stillwater
- Nine twenty five, Wayzata
- Nonna Rossa, Robbinsdale
- Original Pancake House, Edina, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Roseville, and Burnsville
- Outtakes Bar and Grill, New Hope
- Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, Shakopee
- Pannekoeken Huis, St. Louis Park
- Park Tavern, St. Louis Park
- Porter Creek Hardwood Grill, Burnsville
- Pub 819, Hopkins
- Redstone, Minnetonka
- REM5 VR Lab, St. Louis Park
- Riversbend Bar & Grill, Ramsey
- Riverwood Tavern, Otsego
- Riverwood National Golf Course, Otsego
- Rock Elm Tavern, Maple Grove & Plymouth
- Sak’s Sports Bar, Vadnais Heights
- Silver Cafe @ VFW #1296, Bloomington
- Sunshine Factory, Plymouth
- Tavern 4 + 5, Eden Prairie
- Tavern at Green Haven, Anoka
- TJ’s of Edina, Bloomington
- Tommy Chicago’s, Mendota Heights
- Town Hall Station, Edina
- Urbana Craft Kitchen, Bloomington
- Village Pub, St. Anthony
- Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon, Apple Valley, Blaine, Rochester & Woodbury
- Wooley’s Kitchen & Bar, Bloomington
- Yumi Sushi, Excelsior
BREWERIES
- 3rd Act Brewery, Woodbury
- 612 Brewing, Minneapolis
- Bad Weather Brewing, St. Paul
- Badger Hill Brewery, Shakopee
- Bald Man Brewing, Eagan
- Barley John’s Brew Pub, New Brighton
- Dual Citizen Brewing Co, St. Paul
- Finnegans Brew Co., Minneapolis
- Fulton Brewing, Minneapolis
- HeadFlyer Brewing, Minneapolis
- Inbound BrewCo, Minneapolis
- Lake Monster Brewing, St. Paul
- LTD Brewing, Hopkins
- Minneapolis Cider Company
- North Folk Winery. Harris
- ONE Fermentary and Taproom, Minneapolis
- Schram Haus Brewery, Chaska
- Utepils Brewing, Minneapolis
- Waldmann Brewery, St. Paul
Most of the restaurants are taking reservations via Open Table, RESY, or Tock.
