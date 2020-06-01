George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
By Jason DeRusha
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued an emergency regulation last Tuesday, outlining what comes next for restaurants and bars seeking to reopen for June 1.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen for outdoor dining only if they meet the following requirements:

  • Have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that meets state requirements.
  • Maintain six feet between tables.
  • Limit occupancy to a maximum of 50 diners.
  • Limit dining party sizes to four people or six people for families.
  • Require reservations.
  • Require employees to wear masks.
  • Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks while at the establishment.

They’re also allowed to apply for a temporary expansion of the premises, in order to utilize a parking lot, parking spaces or available green space to set up seating.

Here is a list of restaurants in the metro area that have announced they will be opening for outdoor dining. If you are a restaurant that would like to be added to this list, please email Jason DeRusha.

MINNEAPOLIS

ST. PAUL

METRO SUBURBS

BREWERIES

Most of the restaurants are taking reservations via Open Table, RESY, or Tock.

