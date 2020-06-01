MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that roughly 2,000 people are seen peacefully gathering outside of Gov. Tim Walz’s mansion on Monday evening in St. Paul.
Crowd outside of the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul. #wcco pic.twitter.com/AbgZTR09kV
— John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) June 1, 2020
Protesters are calling for the arrest of three former police officers involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd. Another officer is already in custody.
The St. Paul Police Department issued a traffic alert in the vicinity of the governor’s mansion, out of an abundance of caution. Summit Avenue is closed to vehicle traffic in between Lexington Parkway and Victoria Street for the time being.
Police say that this action was to ensure safety of those who are gathered outside of the governor’s residence.
UPDATE:
Group of people on Summit Ave has grown to approximately 2000 people.
No issues reported. Gathering has been peaceful.
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) June 1, 2020
The governor extended the curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul for another two days today. But the hours are shorter — from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The curfew is shorter because officials say people have listened, and violence has decreased from what they saw last week.
