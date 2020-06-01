



For members of the faith community, coming together in worship was much needed after a week of violence, looting and protest — where the faithful honored George Floyd and prayed for peace.

A tragic end to a man’s life took place in Minneapolis, but for some reason it’s a magnet to all who want to grieve.

“All these people here no matter what color their skin is or what they believe in, it’s honestly overwhelming. It brings up frustrations, but also seeing all these people it also brings up hope and just love,” Jazmine Townsend said.

A feeling of peace overcomes all who pass by this spot, leaving many to believe it’s now sacred ground.

“People were saying to me yesterday that there is ‘peace’ here on this corner and I really do believe from the depths of my heart that wherever God is there’s peace,” Pastor Curtis Farrar said.

Farrar is a pastor of World Wide Outreach for Christ — that has claimed this corner as home for 38 years.

“The message I’m going to preach today is going to have to deal with change, real change that only God can bring,” Farrar said.

His sermon focused on what is on the hearts of all who witnessed the brutal killing of George Floyd.

His congregation held church in the traditional way, with songs and prayers for healing. Others are having their own Sunday service, one they designed for themselves, in a place where they feel love lives.

“This is my second time being here and I just felt so connected to the people and the energy here,” Natalie Hansen said.

“I’m hoping that this incident, as unfortunate as it really is and was, I see it bringing people together,” Farrar said.

