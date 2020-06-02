George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools is severing ties with the Minneapolis Police Department after the death of George Floyd.

The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate their contract for school resources officers.

The board directed Superintendent Ed Graff to end the contract and cease future negotiations with the department.

They also want Graff to provide the board by mid-August with a replacement plan for protecting schools and students.

