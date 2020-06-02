MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools is severing ties with the Minneapolis Police Department after the death of George Floyd.
The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate their contract for school resources officers.
"The MPS leadership team & I are committed to preparing a plan that will support the safety of MPS students & staff in the coming school year by the Board resolution’s 8-18-20, deadline. We look forward to engaging students, staff and families in this process over the summer."
— Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) June 3, 2020
The board directed Superintendent Ed Graff to end the contract and cease future negotiations with the department.
They also want Graff to provide the board by mid-August with a replacement plan for protecting schools and students.
