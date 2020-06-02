MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s on Tuesday as severe storms rumble across southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says the storms will start in west-central Minnesota cut through the southeastern corner of the state as the day progresses.

The Twin Cities area should expect storms in the afternoon and evening. Threats include damaging winds and large hail.

The storms are expected to hit south-central Minnesota and the Mississippi River valley hardest.

Severe weather today. Be informed and ready to receive any watches or warnings.

Meanwhile, temperatures Tuesday afternoon look to climb above 90 degrees for parts of southern Minnesota.

Forecasters are encouraging people to avoid strenuous activity outside and drink plenty of water.

Those protesting the death of George Floyd will want to be vigilant for signs of heat illness in themselves and among other protesters.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to remain above average heading into the weekend. There’ll be another chance of storms for the Twin Cities on Thursday and late Saturday.