MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) says conditions are improving for three Minneapolis lakes after blue-green algae blooms were detected in May.
On Tuesday, the MPRB announced it will be removing blue-green algae warning signs around Cedar Lake, Lake Nokomis and Lake of the Isles.
According to the MPRB, water clarity has improved on Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles last week. At all three lakes, water quality staff with the MPRB observed the brown color indicative of the algae blooms has faded.
MPRB says water sample testing is also done to confirm the health of the lake, but has been delayed by as much as two works. In the meantime, the MPRB still recommends people be cautious around water that looks murky brown.
Blue-green algae blooms can produce cyonotoxins that can make humans and animals sick, especially if ingested.
