MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Cass County say a 25-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Sylvan Township.
According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to 11th Avenue southwest.
Upon arrival, deputies and first responders found that a GMC Yukon had left the roadway and had rolled several times, striking trees and power lines. Two individuals, 25-year-old Scott Mead and 21-year-old Alexis Coventry, were found ejected from the car.
Officials say medical aid was immediately initiated. Mead was pronounced dead on scene, the sheriff’s office said. The 21-year-old woman was transported to Brainerd Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.