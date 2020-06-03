MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former President Barack Obama will be addressing the recent protests against police violence in an online town hall meeting Wednesday. He will be joined by police reform activists and public figures, including his former Attorney General Eric Holder.
This will be Obama’s first on-camera comments since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests.
On June 1, Obama wrote an essay on Medium condemning the violence amid protests and called for political solutions to address protesters’ grievances about criminal justice.
I know the past few months have been hard and dispiriting. But watching the heightened activism of young people makes me hopeful. And if we can keep channeling our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action, this can be the moment when real change starts.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 1, 2020
The town hall will be live streamed on Obama’s website beginning at 4 p.m.
