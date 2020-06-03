MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Overnight mandatory curfews have been in effect for the last five nights now, and they’re not ending just yet. Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the curfew will still be in effect tonight in Minneapolis-St. Paul and other cities that are announcing them as necessary, and will remain in effect Thursday night as well.

That will make it a fully week’s worth of curfews in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

The first three nights of curfews were from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., but on Monday were shortened to just 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Those hours will remain in place for the next two days.

“Minnesotans need more than ever to lean on their neighbors, show up for their communities, and add their voice to this urgent conversation on addressing our systemic problems,” Walz said. “Yet they’ve made those sacrifices to stay home through the curfew to help keep our neighborhoods safe. We’re incredibly grateful that Minnesotans are working with us so we can focus our conversation and energy on justice for George Floyd.”

The curfew order was first implemented Friday in response to nights of rioting in the Twin Cities, with dozens of stores ransacked and buildings burned.

On Friday, thousands ignored the curfew, and the resulting violence and destruction was possibly the most widespread throughout the Twin Cities of any night during the last week.

However, the deployment of thousands of Minnesota National Guard troops on Saturday and Sunday worked to curb the nighttime violence significantly.

As with before, those out past the curfew, unless they are emergency workers, journalists or fleeing a dangerous situation, will be subject to arrest.

A week ago, Floyd died after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was recorded pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd was lying prone, handcuffed and pleading for help, saying he couldn’t breathe.