MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several entities are cutting ties with the Minneapolis Police Department a week after the death of George Floyd.
The Minneapolis Park Board announced Wednesday they will stop using Minneapolis officers to staff park events. The board won’t have Park Police respond to the police department’s calls either.
Here is the statement they gave Wednesday night to WCCO:
Tonight our nine Park Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution 232, which directs Superintendent Bangoura to make certain changes pertaining to policing within Minneapolis parkland, including:
- Immediately cease use of Minneapolis Police to staff park-sanctioned events and provide a plan for alternative event safety by August 1.
- Develop a safety plan and present it to Board on June 1.
- Institute a moratorium on supporting any MPD calls for backup in non-violent incidents.
The Walker Art Center also announced Wednesday it won’t use Minneapolis officers anymore at special events.
Minneapolis Public Schools ended its contract with the police department Tuesday night.
Calls are also mounting for the Minneapolis police union president to resign. About 200 people gathered peacefully outside the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation headquarters in northeast Minneapolis early Wednesday evening to call for Lt. Bob Kroll to step down.
Several Minnesota labor organizations, including the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Minnesota Nurses Association, have also called for his removal.
