



Four popular south Minneapolis restaurants are temporarily closed after workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Revival, the beloved fried chicken restaurant, first announced on May 26 they were closed until further notice, explaining they were preparing for outdoor dining and making repairs. But social media users criticized them for not being forthcoming.

The next day, in an hour-long video on Instagram Live, co-owners Nick Rancone and Thomas Boemer explained that the closure was a response to an employee at the Minneapolis location testing positive for COVID-19.

“As far as I know, we’re the only restaurant that’s willing to say that’s happened for us,” said Rival co-owner Nick Rancone, in the video recorded last week. He went on to say that he hopes Revival’s experience can be a template to other restaurants, which do not legally need to announce cases of coronavirus among staff.

Rancone and Boemer said they followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and worked with the Minneapolis Department of Health to come up with a plan. (A full timeline of events for Revival can be read here. )

The other south Minneapolis restaurants to close due to COVID-19 were under the Broder’s umbrella. In a Facebook post Monday, Broders’ Pasta Bar wrote that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Broders’ Restaurants for two weeks to allow all Broders employees the opportunity to quarantine and to seek testing if needed,” the post said. The other Broders locations are Broders’ Cucina Italiana and Terzo.

Like Revival, Broders says they are working with the health department to figure out how to reopen as the pandemic shows no sign of waning in Minnesota.

Indeed, the closures come as restrictions were loosened Monday for restaurants in Minnesota, as they were allowed to begin serving diners outdoors.

So far in Minnesota, more than 25,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,085 people have died.