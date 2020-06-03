Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say a lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 2:45 p.m. to a home in Farmington Township.
Officials say the homeowner, 52-year-old Daniel Fennell, was in his garage when he heard a loud bang and saw a bright flash out of an opened overhead garage door.
Mr. Fennell told authorities that he could smell smoke and noticed some siding on his house was melted.
Fire crews arrived and put out the fire, which was contained to the roof and ceiling. No one was injured, the sheriff’s office said.
