Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Sawyer County are investigating after a memorial for a fallen deputy was set on fire Tuesday night.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Sawyer County are investigating after a memorial for a fallen deputy was set on fire Tuesday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Village of Couderay. While responding, officials learned that the Memorial for Sawyer County Deputy Michael Villiard had been lit on fire.
Upon arrival, deputies located evidence that the fire had been intentionally set.
Villiard was killed in the line of duty on July 9, 1998 while responding to an emergency call.
The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people responsible. If you have any information, please contact the Sawyer County Dispatch at 715-634-5213.
Information can also be given on the sheriff’s office website here.
You must log in to post a comment.