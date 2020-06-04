MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Coaliton for Justice, Peace and Love is calling on the City of Minneapolis to rename Chicago Avenue to Floyd Avenue in memory of George Floyd.
So far, thousands of people have signed the petition. At the time of writing, over 5,300 people have signed.
Floyd was killed last week in south Minneapolis, after a 911 call about a counterfeit $20 bill ended with Floyd’s death at the hands of four police officers, who have been fired from the MPD and all face criminal charges.
Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, accusing him of causing Floyd’s death without intent. He was the seen around the world with his knee on Floyd’s neck as he said, “I can’t breathe.”
Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng have all been charged with aiding and abetting in the crime.
On Thursday, family, friends and community members gathered to remember and celebrate Floyd’s life.
Memorial services to honor Floyd are taking place in three cities over six days. Floyd’s funeral will be held in Houston next week, and the other service will be in Raeford, North Carolina.
