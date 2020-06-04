



A private memorial service for George Floyd, who died last week in Minneapolis police custody, is slated for Thursday afternoon, and The Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy.

The service will be held at North Central University’s sanctuary in downtown Minneapolis. Also speaking will be Floyd’s relatives from across the country and Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who is representing Floyd’s family.

The service will not be open to the public, but it will be broadcasted on WCCO-TV and on CBSN Minnesota.

A guest list of the event has not been made public, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he plans on attending.

Floyd died on Memorial Day after being arrested over the use of a $20 counterfeit bill at a corner store.

Cellphone video showed one of the now-former Minneapolis police officers, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd pleaded for mercy, telling the officers he couldn’t breathe. Two autopsies performed on Floyd’s body determined the manner of death was homicide.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison charged Chauvin with an additional count of second-degree murder. Last week, he was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Also on Wednesday, the three other ex-officers involved in the fatal arrest — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

All four of the officers involved have been arrested and are currently in jail.