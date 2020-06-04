MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police have identified the victim found dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Wednesday.
According to police, officers were called around 3 a.m. to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Hall Avenue and West Stevens Street, in the city’s Riverview neighborhood.
At the scene, officers found the body of a female victim in a car on Stevens Street. First responders tried to help the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the victim appeared to be traveling east when the shooting occurred. Her car struck a number of other vehicles. Further details of the shooting are unknown at this time.
On Thursday, police identified the woman as Ashli Johson, 29, of Minneapolis.
No arrests have been made yet in what police are saying is the city’s 15th homicide.
You must log in to post a comment.