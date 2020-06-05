MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After postponing its previously scheduled reopening date of June 1, the Mall of America announced today that it will be reopening on June 10.
The mall has been closed since March 17; initially due to COVID-19 restrictions and then because of unrest in Minneapolis and throughout the state, following the death of George Floyd.
Following guidance from the CDC, the MOA has implemented safety measures including social distancing floor markings, increased sanitation, touch-less hand sanitizer dispensers for guests and reduced seating in food courts and common areas to implement physical distancing.
For quick and safe shopping, some MOA retailers will now be offering contact-free curbside pickup.
Shopping hours will also be reduced for the time being to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. And plexiglass dividers have been installed for safe separation between guests and employees. For the MOA’s full health and safety plan, click here.
There is no information yet if Nickelodeon Universe will be allowed to reopen based on state guidelines.
