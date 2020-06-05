



No arrests have been made following two fatal shootings Thursday night in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the shootings around the same time, shortly before 10 p.m., but in different areas of the city.

One of the shootings happened on the southern edge of downtown, on the 700 block of 14th Street East, where officers were called on a report of a confrontation and someone with a gun. While enroute, a shooting was reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in grave condition, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare nearby, where he died several hours later.

Investigators processed the scene near the shooting for evidence, but no arrests were made. No suspect description was given.

The victim’s name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other shooting is believed to have happened somewhere else in the city. The precise location is not yet known.

According to police, officers responded to a potential homicide near North Memorial Medical Center, in nearby Robbinsdale. There, they found a man’s body in a car near the parking ramp. He appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the exact location where the man was shot is unknown, as there were several reports of shots fired Thursday night in Minneapolis.

The identity of the second victim will also be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on either of the fatal shootings is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.