George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Children's Minnesota, Hennepin Healthcare, Maple Grove Hospital, North Memorial Hospital, peaceful protest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday, Minnesota health care professionals joined together for 10 minutes of silence in support of “White Coats for Black Lives.”

“Today represents our commitment to improving racial inequities and health care disparities,” Hennepin Healthcare said in a statement.

Other health care providers in Minnesota that participated in the event were Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Hospital and Maple Grove Hospital.

But, this wasn’t just happening in Minnesota.

This trend has spread to other health care systems across the nation.

For posts like these, look up #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives to find more people in support of this cause.

Comments (4)