MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday, Minnesota health care professionals joined together for 10 minutes of silence in support of “White Coats for Black Lives.”
Hennepin Healthcare, @childrensmn, @northmemorial, and @MapleGroveHosp joined health care systems across the country for 10 minutes of silence to support #WhiteCoatsforBlackLives. Today represents our commitment to improving racial inequities and healthcare disparities. pic.twitter.com/grTNMHQXSU
— Hennepin Healthcare (@HennepinHC) June 5, 2020
“Today represents our commitment to improving racial inequities and health care disparities,” Hennepin Healthcare said in a statement.
Other health care providers in Minnesota that participated in the event were Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Hospital and Maple Grove Hospital.
But, this wasn’t just happening in Minnesota.
We condemn the underlying culture of racism and violence in our country that has led us to where we are today. We’re so proud of all our people who participated in #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives, and we stand in solidarity with those who call for justice and reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/9TGLH9ErvX
— University of Iowa Health Care (@uihealthcare) June 5, 2020
This trend has spread to other health care systems across the nation.
For posts like these, look up #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives to find more people in support of this cause.
To demonstrate solidarity against racism, inequity and oppression, Johns Hopkins residents along with the larger Hopkins community joined the #WhiteCoatsforBlackLives today to honor George Floyd and the other victims who have been killed as a result of police brutality. pic.twitter.com/7CPGKQnPVO
— Johns Hopkins Medicine (@HopkinsMedicine) June 5, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.