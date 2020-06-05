MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man was killed and another hurt after a shooting Wednesday night in the Phillips community, and the person killed has been identified.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, 18-year-old Mohamedwelid Mohamud Muse, of Minneapolis, was killed in the incident.
Officers were called to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 24th Street East just before 8 p.m. Wednesday after the ShotSpotter system detected gunfire. They found Muse there. He was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare, but was pronounced dead at about 8:30 p.m.
The medical examiner has determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds, and determined it to have been homicide.
An older man was found a short distance away with injuries described as non-life threatening.
Investigators say some sort of dispute led to the shooting, but the suspects fled before officers arrived.
Minnesota National Guard members, who are still activated in the Twin Cities in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and subsequent unrest, assisted officers at the scene.
