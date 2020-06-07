MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is now offering a $5,000 reward for positively identifying a suspected arsonist who was seen setting fire to a neighborhood school and several St. Paul businesses during last weeks unrest.
“This individual was seen at multiple locations igniting fires on our community, to include at the Gordon Parks High School that serves disadvantaged youth, said Assistant Special Agent in charge Jon Ortiz, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via http://www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple Apps Store.
$5,000 REWARD for info leading to the positive identification/arrest of a man responsible for setting fire to a neighborhood school and several St. Paul businesses. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Investigating with @StPaulFireDept @sppdmn @MnDPS_SFM @FBIMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/oalodq2804
— ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) June 7, 2020
Investigators are also looking for the public’s help identifying multiple persons of interest related to the arson cases in several St. Paul businesses last week.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has provided a full list of persons of interest in this case, click here to view.
Here are more photos of the suspected arsonist:
